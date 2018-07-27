Comparing CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) & CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ: CMCT) and CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH 0 1 0 0 2.00

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 96.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust 85.58% 34.75% 12.59% CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH 27.90% 7.10% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $236.37 million 2.78 $379.73 million N/A N/A CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH $233.40 million 3.30 $79.58 million N/A N/A

CIM Commercial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CIM Commercial Trust beats CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.