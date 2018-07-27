Comparing Acer Therapeutics (ACER) and Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACER) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -86.30% -76.75% Regulus Therapeutics -94,318.05% -214.48% -92.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $2.90 million 52.27 -$14.19 million ($3.84) -5.26 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 432.18 -$71.90 million ($0.96) -0.30

Acer Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Acer Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regulus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acer Therapeutics and Regulus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 7 0 0 2.00

Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 144.10%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 624.14%. Given Regulus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regulus Therapeutics is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Regulus Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. Its product candidates include Celiprolol for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome; and ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease. RGLS4326 is an anti-miR targeting miR-17 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company is also developing a pipeline of preclinical drug product candidates in renal, hepatic, and central nervous systems diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

