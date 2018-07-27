Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000. Broadcom accounts for 2.2% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

Shares of Broadcom opened at $223.18 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $197.46 and a one year high of $285.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

