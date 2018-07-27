Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $50.50 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $892.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

