Community Health Systems (CYH) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) has been given a $4.00 target price by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Shares of Community Health Systems traded down $0.16, hitting $3.12, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,645. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -19.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

