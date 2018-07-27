Commerzbank Reiterates “€90.10” Price Target for Basf (BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €90.10 ($106.00) price target from analysts at Commerzbank in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Commerzbank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €98.55 ($115.94).

Get Basf alerts:

Basf opened at €82.35 ($96.88) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Basf has a 1-year low of €78.97 ($92.91) and a 1-year high of €98.70 ($116.12).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.