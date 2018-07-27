Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Commerce Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6533561540558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares opened at $68.56 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $335.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Vice Chairman Jonathan M. Kemper sold 46,030 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $3,005,759.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,867,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Kemper sold 9,465 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $649,299.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,012 shares in the company, valued at $88,563,423.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,817 shares of company stock worth $4,421,124. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

