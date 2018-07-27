Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Comfort Systems USA traded up $5.25, reaching $54.35, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 854,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,292. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook purchased 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $461,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,540.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP T Mckenna Trent sold 21,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $971,484.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,987.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,766 shares of company stock valued at $819,911 and have sold 87,503 shares valued at $3,771,335. Corporate insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

