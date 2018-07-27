Comerica (CMA) PT Raised to $113.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2018 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica has a one year low of $64.04 and a one year high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.