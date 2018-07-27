Comcast (CMCSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of Comcast traded up $0.63, reaching $35.39, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,786,662. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura cut their target price on Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

