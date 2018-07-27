Columbus Circle Investors Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,605 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.12% of Stifel Financial worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 722,140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,669,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 619,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 395,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,916,000 after acquiring an additional 332,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 661,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,178,000 after acquiring an additional 228,227 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial opened at $53.29 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.73. Stifel Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $750.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.84 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $300,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.