Columbus Circle Investors Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 1.06% of Malibu Boats worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Shares of Malibu Boats opened at $38.57 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $140.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

