Colliers International Group (CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.35

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.35 and last traded at $81.95, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 117.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 306,471 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,672,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 595.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 209,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 179,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 953,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after buying an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 414,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 112,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

