Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,389 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for 1.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,069,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,225,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,014 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,206,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,723,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,426,743,000 after acquiring an additional 596,707 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 2,903,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 584,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 813,904 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 466,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,617.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,703.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $106,541.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,593.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,873 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

