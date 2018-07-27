COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (CCHGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR remained flat at $$35.70 during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.29.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, coffee, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

