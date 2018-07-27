CNH Industrial (CNHI) Announces Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. CNH Industrial updated its FY18 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

Shares of CNH Industrial traded up $0.04, hitting $11.52, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 140,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,789. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 913,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 609,217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.