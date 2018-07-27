ClubCoin (CLUB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,979.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ClubCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ClubCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. ClubCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,979.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004645 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 100,166,823 coins. ClubCoin’s official website is clubcoin.co . ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClubCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClubCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

