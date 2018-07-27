Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley currently has a “$10.88” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.50, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.63. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.75 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 20.07% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 74.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 132.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

