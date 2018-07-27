ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (CBA) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CBA) has trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.4573051631125 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CBA opened at $8.17 on Friday. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

There is no company description available for ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund.

