Clarkston Financial (CKFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

Clarkston Financial opened at $8.01 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.24. Clarkston Financial has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Clarkston Financial Company Profile

Clarkston Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Clarkston State Bank, provides a range of banking products to retail and commercial customers in Michigan. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as CDs and IRAs; commercial loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, equipment/fixed asset acquisition loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and working capital and term loans; and consumer loan products, including auto loans, boat loans, motorcycle and RV loans, home equity lines of credit, and home equity loans, as well as credit cards.

