Clarkston Financial (CKFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clarkston Financial (OTCMKTS:CKFC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.
Clarkston Financial opened at $8.01 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of -0.24. Clarkston Financial has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
Clarkston Financial Company Profile
