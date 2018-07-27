Civeo (CVEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.52%.

Shares of Civeo traded down $0.11, hitting $4.04, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 936,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Civeo has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Get Civeo alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 186.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Civeo by 109.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Civeo by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.