Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens & Northern earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6395684308157 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CZNC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 price target on shares of Citizens & Northern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Citizens & Northern traded down $0.47, reaching $27.83, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

