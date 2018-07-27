Citizens (CIA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Citizens (NYSE:CIA) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.0896483961527 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CIA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. 11,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,351. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary whole life, burial insurance, pre-need policies, and accident and health related policies, as well as credit life insurance and final expense policies to middle and lower income families, and individuals in the Midwest and Southern United States; and whole life and endowment policies to international residents.

