Citigroup Raises Werner Enterprises (WERN) Price Target to $42.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.93.

Werner Enterprises traded up $0.10, reaching $36.15, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 21,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 15,248.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

