Citigroup Inc (C) Shares Sold by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 9.0% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,851,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,873,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,176.7% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 947,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 873,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,437,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $71.34 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $182.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.02%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

