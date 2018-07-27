Citigroup Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €16.50 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €16.50 ($19.41) price target from investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.40 ($19.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.94 ($19.93).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €14.22 ($16.73) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

