Cimpress (CMPR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cimpress has shifted its value proposition away from deep discounts and free-offer direct marketing efforts to tap the large market opportunity beyond the traditional base of highly price-sensitive customers. The company is making steady progress with investments in new markets and the business strategy is now focused on higher quality products and delivery, increased customer service and more transparent pricing. With diligent execution of plans, Cimpress has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds in currency translation could add to the woes as the company generates almost half of its revenues outside the United States. In addition, Cimpress is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post Brexit referendum. Stiff competition from traditional graphic design and printing companies and other online suppliers remains another impediment.”

Get Cimpress alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Aegis restated a sell rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimpress presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of CMPR traded down $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $148.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -111.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.14.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Cimpress had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $636.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Cimpress will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $107,468.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katryn Blake sold 9,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,251.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,580. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.