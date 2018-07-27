Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 232.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $288.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $185.35 and a one year high of $314.60. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

