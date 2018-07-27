Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $449,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,149 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after acquiring an additional 119,421 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,132,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after acquiring an additional 218,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,821,000 after acquiring an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 927,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight traded up $0.05, hitting $55.36, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 157,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,151. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.94 million. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

