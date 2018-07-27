Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Decreased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Chubb opened at $137.26 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $123.96 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

