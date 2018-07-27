Chronobank 1-Day Volume Tops $192,712.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Chronobank has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Chronobank token can currently be bought for approximately $11.51 or 0.00139773 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Lykke Exchange and YoBit. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $192,712.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012347 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012118 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00410237 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00168967 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io . The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io

Chronobank Token Trading

Chronobank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Lykke Exchange, Liqui, Livecoin, Mercatox, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

