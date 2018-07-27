Chromadex (CDXC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Get Chromadex alerts:

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chromadex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 3,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,295. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.06. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 70.19% and a negative return on equity of 56.28%. research analysts expect that Chromadex will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. purchased 9,800 shares of Chromadex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,182.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $101,432. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chromadex by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,852 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chromadex during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Chromadex by 94.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chromadex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chromadex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chromadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chromadex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.