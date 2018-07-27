China Distance Education (DL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.30

News articles about China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Distance Education earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.8034375416041 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

China Distance Education traded down $0.03, reaching $7.60, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 6,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. China Distance Education has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter. China Distance Education had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

About China Distance Education

China Distance Education Holdings Limited provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Online Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

