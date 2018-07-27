Chevron Co. (CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $125.97. 7,580,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,193. Chevron has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $238.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

In related news, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 135,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $17,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,178,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 9,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,655. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 298,309 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Chevron by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,217,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $335,416,000 after acquiring an additional 903,500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

