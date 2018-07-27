Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $4.40. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 91893328 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,465,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,211,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 373,543 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,770 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

