Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 273,451 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the June 29th total of 459,707 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQH opened at $31.43 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.59.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 150,656.80% and a net margin of 99.47%. The company had revenue of $119.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 20,344.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Mobius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC, through its interest in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., develops, constructs, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. It also owns a 94-mile pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines.

