Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Downgraded by Desjardins to C$14.50

Desjardins lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a buy rating to a c$14.50 rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHE.UN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.75 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$20.50 to C$18.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.78.

Shares of CHE.UN opened at C$14.95 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$15.86 and a 1-year high of C$20.02.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

