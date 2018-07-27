Chemours Co (CC) Stake Raised by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 128.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,537,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,469,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after buying an additional 228,558 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 153.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,633,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,586,000 after buying an additional 989,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 201.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,370,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,755,000 after buying an additional 915,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark P. Vergnano sold 200,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $10,101,620.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,299 shares in the company, valued at $19,900,270.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Newman sold 43,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $2,185,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,965.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.93.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Chemours had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 107.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

