Chemical Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (CHFC)

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Chemical Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s FY2018 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%.

CHFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFC opened at $58.25 on Friday. Chemical Financial has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemical Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $968,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

