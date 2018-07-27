Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.10.

CHKP traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $119.20.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

