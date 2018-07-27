Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.10.
CHKP traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $93.76 and a twelve month high of $119.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
