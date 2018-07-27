Check Capital Management Inc. CA Sells 5,322 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Ingredion makes up 2.4% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.58% of Ingredion worth $46,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INGR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $119,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $203,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion opened at $99.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INGR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,132,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

