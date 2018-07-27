Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (CHFN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHFN. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHFN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Charter Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $372.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) (NASDAQ:CHFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 3,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) by 897.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) in the first quarter worth about $707,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Financial Corp (Maryland) Company Profile

Charter Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for CharterBank, a federally-chartered savings bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, money market, regular savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

