Charles Stanley Group (CAY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.56) target price on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday, April 16th.

Shares of CAY opened at GBX 361 ($4.78) on Tuesday. Charles Stanley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 434 ($5.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

