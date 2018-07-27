CGI Group (GIB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.04. The company had revenue of C$2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.88 billion.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.