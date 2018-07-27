Cerecor Inc (CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 17,145 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $75,952.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 7,700 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $33,418.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 17,800 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $75,828.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 14,400 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $58,464.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 300 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $1,155.00.

On Monday, May 21st, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 42,159 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $158,939.43.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 92,700 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $325,377.00.

Cerecor stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,121. Cerecor Inc has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Cerecor had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cerecor stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Cerecor at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Veripred, and Ulesfia for the treatment of inflammation of the skin, joints, lungs, and other organs, as well as asthma, allergies, arthritis, and head lice infestation.

