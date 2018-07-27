Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ceragon Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 45.8286537477104 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Ceragon Networks stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,710. The firm has a market cap of $303.96 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.75 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.23%. equities analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $3.60 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

