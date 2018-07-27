Century Communities Inc (CCS) Receives $36.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 26.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 103.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8,812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities traded down $1.05, reaching $30.40, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 13,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.07. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.72 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers.

