CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.92

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

APOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 4.68.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.14. equities analysts forecast that CELLECT BIOTECH/S will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 243,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. CELLECT BIOTECH/S comprises approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 4.48% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

