Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,830 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 29th total of 5,354,101 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,632,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
CLDX stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.63.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 166,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,241,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 400,965 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,436,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 915,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
