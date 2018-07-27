Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,830 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the June 29th total of 5,354,101 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,632,040 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CLDX stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.63.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.36% and a negative net margin of 1,157.96%. The company had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,097,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 166,780 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,167,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,241,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 400,965 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,436,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 915,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II study in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

