CBTX (CBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CBTX had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

CBTX traded up $2.14, reaching $36.18, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $871.55 million and a P/E ratio of 25.73. CBTX has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CBTX in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

